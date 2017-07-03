German bus inferno killed 18 in Bavaria motorway crash – BBC News
BBC News
German bus inferno killed 18 in Bavaria motorway crash
BBC News
Eighteen people died when their tour bus collided with a lorry and burst into flames on the A9 motorway in southern Germany, police say. Another 30 on the bus were hurt and two of them were fighting for their lives. The bus was carrying a group of …
18 confirmed dead in fiery German bus crash; 30 injured
18 presumed dead as bus carrying seniors crashes into truck in Bavaria
18 Killed As Tour Bus Bursts Into Flames In Germany
