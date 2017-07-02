Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

German cardinal sacked by Pope for been involved in s*x abuse

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The head of the Vatican office that handles s*x abuse cases was sacked by Pope Francis on Saturday, just days after he released another top Vatican cardinal to return home to stand trial for alleged s*xual assault. The developments underscored how the Catholic Church’s s*x abuse crisis has caught up with Francis, threatening to tarnish …

The post German cardinal sacked by Pope for been involved in s*x abuse appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.