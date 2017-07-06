Germany back atop FIFA rankings

Germany leapfrogged Brazil and Argentina to move back atop the FIFA rankings released Wednesday thanks to the team winning the Confederations Cup last week.

The world champions beat Chile 1-0 in the Russia-based tournament a year out from the 2018 World Cup to ensure a first return to the top of the rankings in more than two years.

Brazil fall to second and Argentina third, just ahead of European champions Portugal.

FIFA rankings as of July 6

1. Germany (+2 places)

2. Brazil (-1)

3. Argentina (-1)

4. Portugal (+4)

5. Switzerland (+4)

6. Poland (+4)

7. Chile (-3)

8. Colombia (-3)

9. France (-3)

10. Belgium (-3)

