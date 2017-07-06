Pages Navigation Menu

Germany back atop FIFA rankings

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Germany's players lift the trophy after winning the 2017 Confederations Cup final football match between Chile and Germany at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 2, 2017. FRANCOIS XAVIER MARIT / AFP

Germany leapfrogged Brazil and Argentina to move back atop the FIFA rankings released Wednesday thanks to the team winning the Confederations Cup last week.

The world champions beat Chile 1-0 in the Russia-based tournament a year out from the 2018 World Cup to ensure a first return to the top of the rankings in more than two years.

Brazil fall to second and Argentina third, just ahead of European champions Portugal.

FIFA rankings as of July 6

1. Germany (+2 places)

2. Brazil (-1)

3. Argentina (-1)

4. Portugal (+4)

5. Switzerland (+4)

6. Poland (+4)

7. Chile (-3)

8. Colombia (-3)

9. France (-3)

10. Belgium (-3)

