Germany-based Nigerian artists present ‘Wanderlust’ in Lagos – Premium Times

Germany-based Nigerian artists present 'Wanderlust' in Lagos
Six leading and emerging artists with strong roots in Germany and Nigeria will present to the public 'Wandelust,' an exhibition of 40 paintings, drawings, photographs, and mixed media works, in Lagos on July 10. Chidi Kwubiri, Junkman of Africa, Emeka …
THROUGH EMOTIONAL AND PHYSICAL LANDSCAPES…
