Germany expects 8,000 violent protesters at G20 summit in Hamburg

German security forces expect some 8,000 violent protesters to converge on the northern city of Hamburg where Chancellor Angela Merkel will host leaders of the G20 leading economies. Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Tuesday that some 20,000 police officers will secure the Friday and Saturday event in Germany’s second-largest city where anti-capitalist protesters…

The post Germany expects 8,000 violent protesters at G20 summit in Hamburg appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

