Germany expects 8,000 violent protesters at G20 summit in Hamburg

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

German security forces expect some 8,000 violent protesters to converge on the northern city of Hamburg where Chancellor Angela Merkel will host leaders of the G20 leading economies. Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Tuesday that some 20,000 police officers will secure the Friday and Saturday event in Germany’s second-largest city where anti-capitalist protesters…

