Germany win FIFA Confederations Cup

Reigning world champions and four-time World Cup winners Germany won the FIFA Confederations Cup for the first time on Sunday, after beating Chile 1-0 in the final. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Germans thus became the second team to win both the World Cup and European Championship, after France did it…

