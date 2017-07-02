Germany win FIFA Confederations Cup

Reigning world champions and four-time World Cup winners Germany won the FIFA Confederations Cup for the first time on Sunday, after beating Chile 1-0 in the final. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Germans thus became the second team to win both the World Cup and European Championship, after France did it in 2001. In this 2017 competition final match at the Saint Petersburg Stadium and before a crowd of 57,268, the Germans took so much battering, but still held on to win.

