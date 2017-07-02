Germany wins Confederation Cup, defeats Chile

World champions Germany secured a first Confederations Cup title after victory against Copa America winners Chile in Sunday’s final in St Petersburg.

Lars Stindl hit the first-half winner following a mistake by Marcelo Diaz.

Chile’s Arturo Vidal and Angelo Sagal both blazed over the bar in the closing stages.

Germany’s Timo Werner was elbowed by Gonzalo Jara, who escaped with a yellow card despite the use of the video assistant referee (VAR).

Earlier, Adrien Silva scored an extra-time penalty as Portugal recovered from a goal down to beat Mexico 2-1 in the third-place play-off in Moscow.

Luis Neto bundled into his own net to hand Mexico the lead, but Pepe stabbed home a stoppage-time equaliser to force an extra 30 minutes at Spartak Stadium.

(Source: BBC sports)

