Germany wins FIFA Confederations Cup

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

With Lars Stindl 20th minute goal, Germany secured a 1-0 win over Chile making them the winner of 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, which was hosted by Russia. This is however the  first time the reigning world champions, have won the Confederations Cup title in the eighth edition of the World Cup warm-up tournament.

