Germany wins FIFA Confederations Cup

With Lars Stindl 20th minute goal, Germany secured a 1-0 win over Chile making them the winner of 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, which was hosted by Russia. This is however the first time the reigning world champions, have won the Confederations Cup title in the eighth edition of the World Cup warm-up tournament.

The post Germany wins FIFA Confederations Cup appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

