Germany’s Largest Food Delivery Service with 11000+ Restaurants Now Accepts Bitcoin – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Germany's Largest Food Delivery Service with 11000+ Restaurants Now Accepts Bitcoin
Nigeria Today
Germany's largest food delivery web portal, Lieferando.de, which boasts over 11,000 partner restaurants, recently announced that it has started accepting bitcoin for payments. The company is owned by one of the largest online food ordering websites in …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!