Germany’s Largest Food Delivery Service with 11,000+ Restaurants Now Accepts Bitcoin

Germany’s largest food delivery web portal, Lieferando.de, which boasts over 11,000 partner restaurants, recently announced that it has started accepting bitcoin for payments. The company is owned by one of the largest online food ordering websites in the world, Takeaway.com.

Lieferando.de Leads the Market in Germany

Lieferando.de announced this week that it has added bitcoin as a payment option. In addition to having over 11,000 partner restaurants, the company claims to have 3.9 million users and 17.3 million orders with an average order value of €19.68.

According to parent company Takeaway.com, Germany represents the group’s second largest market by gross merchandise value, at €341 million in 2016, second only to the Netherlands. Lieferando.de generated the second highest revenue for Takeaway.com last year, at €36.81 million, whereas the Netherlands generated €55.25 million. Takeaway.com wrote:

Germany remains our key growth market…Our Lieferando.de brand successfully reached the number one position in Germany and now has a market share in terms of orders approximately as large as that of the number two and number three websites combined.

Bitcoin Joins Traditional Payment Methods

Bitcoin now joins Lieferando.de’s other traditional methods of payment including cash, sofort, giropay, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Paypal.

Lieferando.de has already included information about how to pay with bitcoin on its website. Bitcoin payment is facilitated by Bitpay, just like other Takeaway.com brands that accept the cryptocurrency. Users paying with bitcoin will be redirected to Bitpay and back after payment has been made. “The bitcoin amount is always converted according to the current exchange rate of Bitpay,” the site detailed.

In addition, Lieferando.de added, “when paying with bitcoin we do not charge any additional costs.” Paying with credit cards and Paypal, however, will incur a fee of 6%, according to Takeaway.com.

Takeaway.com Absorbing Competitors in Germany

Takeaway.com has been growing substantially by acquiring its competitors. Lieferando.de was one of its biggest competitors in Germany. It was subsequently acquired by Takeaway.com in October 2014 for €70 million. The two brands then merged and now operate under Lieferando.de.

The acquisition also included Lieferando’s Polish subsidiary, Pyszne.pl, which is the largest food delivery website in Poland. Bitcoin.com recently reported on the site starting to accept bitcoin.

Lieferando.de has also expanded its customer reach by upgrading its website recently. “You can now use Lieferando.de in German, English, Dutch, Polish and French. (An increasing number of restaurants already have menus in English.),” the company detailed.

Would you order from Lieferando.de and pay with bitcoin? Let us know in the comments section below.

Images courtesy of Shutterstock and Takeaway.com, and Lieferando.de

