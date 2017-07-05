Get Familiar: DJ Mensah Ft. Medikal, Lil Shaker, Cabum, Strongman & Eno – Bakaji

As promised earlier, Sarkcess official DJ Mensah brings to us his collaboration with Medikal, Lil Shaker, Cabum, Strongmanand Eno.

Titled Bakaji, these talented rappers lay deep, inspirational and motivational verses, which makes it suiting for the Nii King Of Accra produced tune.

It is always good to see Medikal, Lil Shaker, Cabum, Strongman and Eno. on the same beat and “Bakaji” here is another sort of fun DJ Mensah has for us.

The visuals for “Bakaji” which was directed by Lex McCarthy is ready and is set to be made available to the public next week.

For the meantime, enjoy what your favourite rappers have for you in this song.

Did Strongman on “Bakaji” direct a shot to Quata Budukusu?



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/DJ-Mensah-Ft-Medikal-Eno-Strongman-Lil-Shaker-Cabum-Bakaji-Dirty.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post Get Familiar: DJ Mensah Ft. Medikal, Lil Shaker, Cabum, Strongman & Eno – Bakaji appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

