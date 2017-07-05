Pages Navigation Menu

Get Familiar: DJ Mensah Ft. Medikal, Lil Shaker, Cabum, Strongman & Eno – Bakaji

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Music

As promised earlier, Sarkcess official DJ Mensah brings to us his collaboration with Medikal, Lil Shaker, Cabum, Strongmanand Eno.

Titled Bakaji, these talented rappers lay deep, inspirational and motivational verses, which makes it suiting for the Nii King Of Accra produced tune.

It is always good to see  Medikal, Lil Shaker, Cabum, Strongman and Eno. on the same beat and “Bakaji” here is another sort of fun DJ Mensah has for us.

The visuals for “Bakaji”  which was directed by Lex McCarthy is ready and is set to be made available to the public next week.

For the meantime, enjoy what your favourite rappers have for you in this song.

Did Strongman on “Bakaji” direct a shot to Quata Budukusu?


 

