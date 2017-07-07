Pages Navigation Menu

GETTING HOT!! Davido Hits The Studio, Set To Release Diss Track Over Wizkid’s Beef

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

From all Indications, we don’t think the Wizkid & Davido’s beef is ending anytime soon as more Nigerian Artistes are now taking sides.. It’s over 24hrs now since Wizkid threw an Epic shade at Davido but nothing has been heard from the DMW’s Camp. Just when we thought Wizkid has won the Battle, Davido popped …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

