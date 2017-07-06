Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi on Why Her ‘Irrational’ 2-Month Marriage Failed: ‘Submission Breeds Resentment’ – PEOPLE.com
Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi on Why Her 'Irrational' 2-Month Marriage Failed: 'Submission Breeds Resentment'
Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi doesn't believe in marriage, but she was willing to take a chance on it for love. In January, the Shahs of Sunset star tied the knot with Shalom Yeroushalmi after getting engaged just one month prior. But just two months …
