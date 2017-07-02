Ghana 1-2 USA : Policeman Samuel Sarfo makes Black Stars debut – Pulse.com.gh
|
Ghana 1-2 USA : Policeman Samuel Sarfo makes Black Stars debut
Pulse.com.gh
The 26-year-old came on for fellow central defender Jerry Akaminko in the 81st minute in East Hartford, Connecticut. Published: 09:11 , Refreshed: 09:29; Isaac Darko. Print; eMail · play Samuel Sarfo. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!