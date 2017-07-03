Ghosts frustrating me in Benue – Ortom cries out

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has declared that dead workers and some others who are supposed to have retired are still collecting salaries in his state, thereby frustrating his efforts. He said the development had greatly increased the state’s wage bill to N7.9bn monthly, which he said was too much for his government to handle. […]

