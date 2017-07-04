Gidado Yushau Shuaib: Hajj 2017 – NAHCON and the burden of pilgrimage management

The high cost of hajj fares announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria,(NAHCON) has triggered series of controversies which have pitched the Commission against many stakeholders who saw the increment as unjustified. In fact, the controversy must have compelled a critical stakeholder, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) to urge the Federal […]

Gidado Yushau Shuaib: Hajj 2017 – NAHCON and the burden of pilgrimage management

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

