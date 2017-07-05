Gigaba to challenge Mkhwebane’s proposal on Reserve Bank’s mandate – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Gigaba to challenge Mkhwebane's proposal on Reserve Bank's mandate
Eyewitness News
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane found the Reserve Bank's monetary policy mandate should no longer focus on inflation targeting. FILE: Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba · South African Reserve Bank …
Gigaba to officially challenge the Public Protector's Absa report in court
South Africa's Gigaba to challenge proposal on cenbank mandate in court
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!