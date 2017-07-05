Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gigaba to challenge Mkhwebane’s proposal on Reserve Bank’s mandate – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Gigaba to challenge Mkhwebane's proposal on Reserve Bank's mandate
Eyewitness News
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane found the Reserve Bank's monetary policy mandate should no longer focus on inflation targeting. FILE: Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba · South African Reserve Bank …
Gigaba to officially challenge the Public Protector's Absa report in courtBusinessTech
South Africa's Gigaba to challenge proposal on cenbank mandate in courtReuters Africa

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.