Gimba Kakanda: The KABAFEST Dilemma
by Gimba Kakanda Our usually polarised literary community was chaotic this week as a tribe of writers entered the final…
Read » Gimba Kakanda: The KABAFEST Dilemma on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!