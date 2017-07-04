Give back to alma mater, ex-Education Minister tasks alumni

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—Worried by the falling standard of education in the country, former Minister of State (Education), Professor Jerry Agada, has urged the alumni of various institutions in the country to help reposition the sector by embarking on meaningful projects in their alma mater.

He stated that since government alone cannot effectively fund the sector, it has become imperative for all stakeholders to contribute their quota to save the sector from total collapse.

The former Minister, who spoke at the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Government College Makurdi Old Boys Association, Set ’92, noted that “the era of leaving everything to government is over because government is none other, but you and I.

“I enjoin all alumni to give back to the institutions that contributed to making you what you are today.”

