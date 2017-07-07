Pages Navigation Menu

Goats Better Than Some Nigerian Leaders – Ben-Murray Bruce

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Senator Ben-Murray Bruce has likened some Nigerian leaders to goats, according to a tweet from his official handle.   The Senator took to his handle to share a photo of two goats with one stepping on the other to eat leaves from a tree.    

