Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me” – Tboss In Hot Swimwear Photos

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big brother Naija 2017 2nd runner up, TBoss is serving us major hotness in these new photos she released on her IG page. The Edo state born reality star gushed about herself as she shared the stunning photos. She wrote:   “Maybe, just Maybe I do have a few Narcissistic tendencies But it is Simply …

The post “God Was Just Showing Off When He Created Me” – Tboss In Hot Swimwear Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.