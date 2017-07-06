Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘God will make a way for me to pay Ekiti workers’ salaries’ – Governor Fayose [VIDEO]

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that God will make a way for him to pay workers’ salaries “at an appointed time”. Speaking in a video clip where he was seen preaching alongside an interpreter, Fayose promised that he would not finish his term in debt of salaries. He added: “the Lord will make […]

The post ‘God will make a way for me to pay Ekiti workers’ salaries’ – Governor Fayose [VIDEO] appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.