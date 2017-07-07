Godwin Obaseki warns new commissioners not to indulge in corruption

The Edo State governor, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo swore in 18 commissioners on Thursday, saying that “there is no room for corruption in his administration’’. The commissioners made up of 15 males and three females at Government House, Benin, the governor said their appointment was a call to service and not to make money …

