Gonorrhoea becoming resistant to antibiotics, WHO warns

Posted on Jul 7, 2017

Gonorrhoea infections are increasing, but doctors are running out of antibiotics that can fight the increasingly resistant bacteria causing the sexual disease, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Friday. Gonorrhoea is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by bacteria called Neisseria gonorrhoeae or gonococcus. It is mainly found in discharge from the penis and in vaginal fluid and can easily pass between people through unprotected vaginal, oral or anal sex.

