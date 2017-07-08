Goodluck Jonathan’s son-in-law shot in Calabar

The son-in-law of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Prince Goodwill Edward, was on Friday shot by unknown gunmen in Calabar.

According to PUNCH Edward was reportedly shot in his State Housing Estate residence in the Calabar Municipal axis of the Cross River State capital.

He is the Special Adviser on Youths Affairs to Governor Ben Ayade

Hafiz Inuwa, state commissioner of police said, though the matter had not been reported to the police, Edward had been attacked on “there or four occasions” in the past.

“They attempted him. This should be the third or fourth time that this thing is happening,” he was quoted to have said.

“Do you know that as at now I’m talking to you there is no official report about it? We are not going to wait until the matter is reported. We are the police, we know our responsibility.

“Even if they have a reason for not reporting which we are not going to sit down until the matter is reported, we have the responsibility to investigate and by the grace of God, we will go after those responsible.

“Information just got to me that this is the third or fourth time that they have attempted him.”

Edward is said to be currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Calabar.

Vanguard

