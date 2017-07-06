Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Google bulks up security for G Suite apps to better protect user data

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Google’s new security feature for G Suite apps allows administrators to approve or deny access to sensitive information by third-party apps. It’s available to account administrators who qualify.

