Gospel singer, Frank Edward encourages fan who was wrongly paid salary by his former company not to return the money

Gospel singer, Frank Edward sparked up an argument after he encouraged a fan who was wrongly paid salary by his former company not to return the money. The argument started after a Frank shared a testimony by one of his fans who claimed he prayed to God for a miracle and God answered his prayers …

The post Gospel singer, Frank Edward encourages fan who was wrongly paid salary by his former company not to return the money appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

