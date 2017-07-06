Pages Navigation Menu

  Do you have talented kids? Would you like them to showcase their talents on a prestigious platform? Then you should enrol them in the Peak 456 talent hunt show. Nigeria’s leading dairy company, Friesland Campina WAMCO is again showing its commitment to encouraging talented children as it launches Peak 456 talent show. Open to […]

The post Got a 4-6 year old with Outstanding Talent? Get them into Peak 456 Talent Hunt Contest to win Scholarships | Entries end July 16th appeared first on BellaNaija.

