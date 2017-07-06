Gotze Eyeing Dortmund Return

Mario Gotze has been undergoing treatment for his metabolic disorder and is hoping to be back for Dortmund’s preseason.

The Germany international rejoined Dortmund from Bayern Munich last season, but could only make 16 appearances due to injury.

Gotze was diagnosed with a metabolic disorder, that ended his season early, but the 25-year-old can’t wait to get back to action.

“Due to a metabolic disorder, I was unable to play football lately,” Gotze said in a statement on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“During the last few months I have gone through a successful treatment and I am back on track now.

“Tomorrow [Friday] I will start with the third stage of my recovery program. This means I will complete the performance test and begin training with the team soon.

“I am more than excited to be back in the stadium and on the training ground again.”

