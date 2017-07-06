Gov Ahmed threatens to sanction traditional rulers fuelling conflicts

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has warned that he will not hesitate to sanction any traditional ruler or group found causing conflict among or between communities in the state.

Governor Ahmed gave the warning yesterday, when he inaugurated a seven-man Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Illoffa/Odo-Owa communal clash at Government House, Ilorin.

He said the state had sustained its reputation as a state of harmony for years despite multiplicity of people and cultures and will not allow avoidable communal strife jeopardise the welfare of citizens or tarnish the state’s image.

According to him, “it is indeed worrisome that the clash brought in its trail wanton destruction of lives and properties as if the conflict was planned and rehearsed.

“As a government sworn to protect the welfare and security of citizens, we cannot allow this avoidable loss to continue.”

He admonished the commission to handle its assignment with dispatch and objectivity and report back to government within one month.

Speaking, Chairman of the Commission, Justice Sulaiman Kawu, who is also the Chief Judge of the state, promised to abide by the oath, terms of reference and the stipulated time.

Other members include HRH Alhaji Ndanusa Yahaya, Emir of Shonga; Mrs Funsho Lawal, Solicitor General/Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice; Taiye Oniyide, professional arbitrator, Bayo Ojo & Co; representatives of Commissioner of Police and Department of State Services, while Elder David Adesina, Permanent Secretary, Political, Cabinet and Special Services, Governor’s Office, serves as Secretary.

The post Gov Ahmed threatens to sanction traditional rulers fuelling conflicts appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

