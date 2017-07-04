Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Akeredolu assures Ondo varsity of support

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu  said on Tuesday  that his administration  would support the Ondo State  University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, to grow into a full-fledged institution. Akeredolu gave the assurance when the management of the institution paid him a courtesy visit. He also disclosed  that a Governing Council would soon be put in place […]

