Gov. Akeredolu assures Ondo varsity of support

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said on Tuesday that his administration would support the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, to grow into a full-fledged institution. Akeredolu gave the assurance when the management of the institution paid him a courtesy visit. He also disclosed that a Governing Council would soon be put in place […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

