Gov. Akeredolu assures Ondo varsity of support

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said on Tuesday that his administration would support the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, to grow into a full-fledged institution.

Akeredolu gave the assurance when the management of the institution paid him a courtesy visit.

He also disclosed that a Governing Council would soon be put in place for the university.

Akeredolu further explained that efforts were ongoing to improve the internally generated revenue of all higher institutions in the state.

The governor, however, called for synergy between the university and the Federal University of Technology, Akure, to promote technological advancement and healthy competition.

Earlier, Prof. Robert Ogunduyile, the Vice Chancellor of OSUSTECH, said the institution was on course toward producing the required technological manpower to make the country a competitive player in advancing global science and technology.

Ogunduyile commended the governor for his commitment to the infrastructural development of the institution within 100 days in office.

He explained that efforts were on to ensure the university had more faculties and a post graduate school.

The vice chancellor expressed optimism that the recent approval of funds by the governor would address some challenges to enable the institution compete with its peers.

The post Gov. Akeredolu assures Ondo varsity of support appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

