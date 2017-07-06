Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Al-Makura flags off fertiliser distribution

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has warned herdsmen against destroying farmlands, and promised severe sanctions for anyone caught. Al-Makura gave the warning on Wednesday at Agyaragu, Obi Local Government, when he flagged off the distribution of fertiliser to farmers. The governor particularly warned herdsmen against deploying minors to grazing fields, pointing out that it…

