Gov Al-Makura flags Off Sales Of Fertilizer To Farmers In Nasarawa

BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state yesterday flagged of the sales of fertilizers to farmers in the state in Jenkwe, Obi local government area of the state.

Almakura, while flagging off the sales of the fertilizers, said the his administration had over the past years procured assorted fertilizers and sold to farmers at a subsidized rate of N5, 500 but for the 2017 cropping season this, his administration decided to sell to farmers at the rate of N4000.

“We are gathered here today to flag off sales of fertilizers for the 2017 cropping season in Nasarawa state. The choice of today is very important considering the vegetation for mass production of agricultural produce.

“This government has committed a whooping sum of N1 billion for the procurement of 10000 metric tonnes of compound fertilizers at N5,500 per bag. That is the cost as far as government is concerned.

“But considering the plight of our our farmers, we have decided to heavily subsidized the commodity to the sum of N4000 per bag. Ordinarily, the price would have gone much higher given the exchange rate and inflation but government is aware of the difficulties our people are facing,” He said

Al-Makura added his administration has keyed into the federal government fertilizer initiative aimed at making the commodity not only available but easily accessible and affordable to farmers in the state to enable them sow and reap adequate agriculture produce for human consumption.

“The overall objective of this commitment is to diversify the nation’s economy. I want to assure you that the distribution will reach all the 13 local governments of the state at the affordable rate of N4000 per bag,” He said.

The Nasarawa state governor then praised indigenes of Obi local government, especially the Koro people of Jenkwe in the area for their passion for agriculture, adding that the choice of Obi for the distribution of the fertilizers was deliberate giving their antecedents as ardent farmers.

“Obi local government is one of the local government that intensively participates in agricultural activities and within this local government, the historical Koro people are known to be ardent farmers.

“And i feel there could be no recognition at a difficult time when we are sensitizing all and sundry to partake in agriculture than to encourage those who see this vocation as their mainstay which has made so much meaning to the quality of life of the people,” He said.