Gov. Al-Makura threatens prosecution over hate speeches

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State says government will henceforth arrest and prosecute individuals and groups engaging in hate speeches capable of breaching the peace of the state. A statement by Ahmed Tukur, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, said Al-Makura issued the warning on Sunday when the Emir of Lafia, Alhaji Mustapha Agwai, led other tradition rulers on a Sallah homage to the Government House in Lafia.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

