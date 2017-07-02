Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Al-Makura threatens prosecution over hate speeches

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Gov.  Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State says  government will  henceforth  arrest and prosecute individuals and groups engaging in hate speeches capable of breaching the peace of  the state. A statement by Ahmed Tukur, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, said Al-Makura issued  the warning on Sunday when the Emir of Lafia, Alhaji Mustapha Agwai, led other tradition rulers on a Sallah homage to the Government House in Lafia.

