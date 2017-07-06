Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Ambode signs 11,034 land titles in 2 years

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State says 11, 034 land titles have been signed and issued in the state between 2015 and 2017. Ambode made the disclosure in Ikeja on Thursday while commissioning the upgraded and redesigned Land Registry of the state. He said that the land titles include 4,602 Certificates of Occupancy, 6,118 governor’s […]

