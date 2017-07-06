Gov. Ambode signs 11,034 land titles in 2 years

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State says 11, 034 land titles have been signed and issued in the state between 2015 and 2017. Ambode made the disclosure in Ikeja on Thursday while commissioning the upgraded and redesigned Land Registry of the state. He said that the land titles include 4,602 Certificates of Occupancy, 6,118 governor’s […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

