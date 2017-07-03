Gov Badaru is Jigawa’s Donald Trump – Sule Lamido

Former governor of Jigawa state Alhaji Sulu Lamido has described the behavior and attitudes of present Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar as that of president of United States of America Donald Trump who have no respect in the court order. The governor made this statement yesterday at his home town Bamaina while commenting on the state’s […]

