Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gov. Fayose Bans Students’ Activities, Public Processions in Ekiti State

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has banned students activities and public procession in the state.   According to the statement which was released by Fayose’s aide on Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, this is in reaction to reports that cultists would be having a procession, Friday, in the state.   The statement further…

The post Gov. Fayose Bans Students’ Activities, Public Processions in Ekiti State appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.