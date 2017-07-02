Gov. Fayose sacks all commissioners

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose on Sunday announced the dissolution of his cabinet. Lere Olayinka, spokesperson for the governor said in a statement that the commissioners have been directed to hand over to the permanent secretaries in their respective ministries. The statement reads, “Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has directed the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

