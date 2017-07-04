Pages Navigation Menu

Gov Ikpeazu advises parents to check children against drug abuse

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has advised parents to guard against instances that could lure their children indulging drug abuse. Ikpeazu gave the advice on Tuesday in Aba at the commemoration of 2017 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking in Aba. Ikpeazu was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and […]

