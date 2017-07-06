Gov. Jerry Brown to call for a 2018 global climate summit in San Francisco – Los Angeles Times
|
Los Angeles Times
|
Gov. Jerry Brown to call for a 2018 global climate summit in San Francisco
Los Angeles Times
Continuing his bid to act as an envoy for the U.S. on climate change, Gov. Jerry Brown plans to issue a call Thursday for a global summit on "climate action" to be held in San Francisco in the fall of 2018. The announcement is slated to come Thursday …
May to tell Trump climate change deal should not be renegotiated
Theresa May to discuss Paris accord with Donald Trump at G20
Theresa May set to challenge Donald Trump on climate change at G20
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!