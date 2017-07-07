Gov. Kashim Shettima opens up on his relationship with Goodluck Jonathan

Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima has opened up on his relationship with former President Goodluck Jonathan. Shettima said Jonathan never listened to him even when his state was in the hands of Boko Haram insurgents. The governor recalled when he traveled all the way from Maiduguri to Abuja to brief the President on happenings […]

Gov. Kashim Shettima opens up on his relationship with Goodluck Jonathan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

