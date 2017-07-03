Gov. Masari Mourns Maitama-Sule, Consoles Kano State Govt

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina state has described the death of Dr Yusuf Maitama-Sule as a great loss to Nigeria.

Masari,who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Abdu Labaran, on Tuesday in Katsina, said that Maitama-Sule died at the time when the nation needed people like him to promote unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the country.

‘’It is with sadness and great sense of loss that I received the news of the death of the elder statesman and fine gentleman, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, ‘Danmasanin-Kano’.

‘’His death ranks as one of the saddest moments for the nation in recent times, as it robs Nigeria of one of its voices of reason whose level of patriotism was supreme.

‘’His death came at a time of great tribulations for the nation, when his interventions would have come very handy.

‘’Alhaji Maitama Sule’s commitment for the Nigerian cause was unquestionable.

‘’He has lived and died a life of service to the fatherland, and indeed Nigeria and Nigerians missed this great patriot,’’ he said.

Masari, therefore, condoled with Sule’s family and the Kano State government over the death of the great gentleman.

‘’On behalf of the government and people of Katsina state, I extend our condolences to the immediate family of Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule and the government and people of Kano state over this great loss,” he said.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN)