Gov. Obaseki swears-in 18 Commissioners

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, took a huge step towards forming a full Executive Council, on Thursday, with the  swearing-in of 18 Commissioners recently cleared by the State House of Assembly. The new Commissioners are; Paul Ohonbamu (Egor), Emmanuel Usoh (Esan North-East), John Osagie Inegbedion (Igueben), Joseph Ugheoke (Esan Central), Jimoh Ijegbai (Owan East), Reginald Okun (Owan West ), Mika Amanokhai (Etsako East), Magdalene Ohenhen (Esan South-East). Others are Christopher Adesotu (Ovia South West), Monday Osaigbovo (Ovia North East), Yekini Idaiyi (Akoko-Edo), Mariam Abubakar (Etsako West), Osazee Ero (Orhionmwon), David Osifo (Uhunmwode), Emmanuel Agbale (Esan Central), Yinka Omoregbe (Prof)(Oredo), Edorodion Erimona Oye (Ikpoba-Okhai) and Amiolemen Osahon (Esan West).

