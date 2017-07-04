Gov. Okowa’s Aides power awareness programme in tertiary institutions

In a bid to reduce the rate of unemployment in the state, the aides to the Delta state Governor on Students Affairs Comr Okoh Oghenetage and Special Duties (Media) Mr Ossia Ovie, will visit tertiary institutions in the state with skill acquisition awareness programme.

Ovie disclosed this in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Asaba .

He explained that the aim of the programme is to sensitise students on the need to acquire a skill despite their field of study or area of specialization.

, “The era of hoping on white Collar jobs is over , we all needs skills, the skill acquisition awareness Programme is coming as a result of the rate of unemployment in the country and the ideology that has been sold out to the citizens before now, that Government is meant to provide Jobs for all.” Ovie said.

Meanwhile the aide to the Governor on Student Affairs, comr Okoh, noted that the increasing rate of unemployment in the society is as a result of the curriculum used by tertiary institutions which does not encompass skill acquisition and entrepreneurship.

According to Okoh, it is important for students in tertiary institution to acquire skills before graduation to enhance the growth of entrepreneurship in the country.

The programme tagged ‘even a Professor needs a skill’ will commence with the maiden edition holding at College of Education warri on 5th of July 2017.

The post Gov. Okowa’s Aides power awareness programme in tertiary institutions appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

