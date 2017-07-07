Gov. Umahi appoints new Chief Press Secretary – Naija247news
Gov. Umahi appoints new Chief Press Secretary
Naija247news
Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has appointed Mr. Emmanuel Uzor as his Chief Press Secretary. A statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Sen. Emma Onwe, said the appointment takes immediate effect. Uzor, until his appointment …
