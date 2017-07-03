Gov Umahi, Senator Ogba Mourn Maitama Sule

By Obinna Ogbonnaya

The Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi and the Senator Representing, Ebonyi Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Obinna Ogba on Monday described as a National tragedy and regrettable the death of the first Republic politician and diplomat, Maitama Sule and commiserated with the family and government of Kano state over the death of the elder statesman.

In their condolence message to the family and the people of the state, the duo expressed shock over the demise of the elder statesman and acclaimed diplomat adding that he died at a period the country needed his advice and wealth of experience most adding that his presence would have helped the country to navigate through various political and economical waters.

They described Maitama Sule as a consummate orator, politician, diplomat, a democrat and detribalized Nigeria and called on the people of the state, the National Assembly and Nigeria in general to remember the late sage for his pragmatic politics in the first republic.

Governor Umahi who is also the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum also described Sule as a vocal politician who rose to become the pioneer ombudsman in Nigeria through his activities including his diplomatic prowess.

“As Nigeria’s representative to the United Nations in 1979, Maitama Sule was known for his pragmatic and blunt disposition to equity and fairness of all member nations and as a politician of great repute, he was the Chairman of the United Nations’ Special Committee against Apartheid, a committee he gave good account of himself and made Nigeria proud”

“His demise at this critical stage of our nation is indeed a great loss to his family, Kano state government and Nigeria in general; he was a very vocal elder statesman and had at one point or the other insisted on a united federalism where all the components would be treated equally and equitably. I therefore urge his people to immortalize him by upholding his great good virtues which stood him out amongst his peers”.

