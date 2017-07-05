Government Bans Mini Skirt, Others For Female Civil Servants

The Ugandan Government has issued a new dressing policy to its public servants which aims to promote decent dressing in the work place. According to the new dress code contained in the circular issued by the government, civil servants were warned to “dress decently” which includes the ban on cleavage revealing dresses and brightly colored…

The post Government Bans Mini Skirt, Others For Female Civil Servants appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

