Government focuses on 34.2m Nigerian tax evaders to raise funds for infrastructure

In a bid to provide needed infrastructure to fast track economic development, Nigeria is intensifying efforts at focusing on the estimated 34.2 million employed Nigerians and 23 million firms out of a record of 37 million SMEs who evade tax. Part of this effort was the launching of Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS),…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Government focuses on 34.2m Nigerian tax evaders to raise funds for infrastructure appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

